Betty Marie Martin Rankin, age 97, of Whitwell, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Rankin; parents, Emanual and Eunice Jenkins Martin; brothers, Eugene and Jim Martin; sisters-in-law, Carol and Beverly Marin; and brother-in-law, Carl Hungerford.

She is survived by her children, Dianne (Dennis) Abshier of Murphy, North Carolina, Bonnie (Ricky) Layne of Dunlap, and Hollis (Vicki) Rankin of Dilliner, Pennsylvania; siblings, Bill Martin, Thelma Hungerford, Melvin “Marty” (Ann) Martin, Doug (Dorothy) Martin and Darlene (Danny) Williams; sevean grandchildren, Janette (Tom) Reim, Lynda (Scott) Colagross, Jamie (Dom) Voorhees, Jill Rankin, JD Rankin, Tammi (Allan) Hurd, and Jeff (Gina) Presto; 13 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life honoring Betty and her beloved late husband, Clarence, was held Tuesday, August 2 in the funeral home chapel.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.