Betty Marie Martin Rankin
Betty Marie Martin Rankin, age 97, of Whitwell, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Rankin; parents, Emanual and Eunice Jenkins Martin; brothers, Eugene and Jim Martin; sisters-in-law, Carol and Beverly Marin; and brother-in-law, Carl Hungerford.
She is survived by her children, Dianne (Dennis) Abshier of Murphy, North Carolina, Bonnie (Ricky) Layne of Dunlap, and Hollis (Vicki) Rankin of Dilliner, Pennsylvania; siblings, Bill Martin, Thelma Hungerford, Melvin “Marty” (Ann) Martin, Doug (Dorothy) Martin and Darlene (Danny) Williams; sevean grandchildren, Janette (Tom) Reim, Lynda (Scott) Colagross, Jamie (Dom) Voorhees, Jill Rankin, JD Rankin, Tammi (Allan) Hurd, and Jeff (Gina) Presto; 13 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life honoring Betty and her beloved late husband, Clarence, was held Tuesday, August 2 in the funeral home chapel.
An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.
Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.