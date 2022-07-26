William Johnson Jr.

William Luther Johnson, Jr, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away July 1, 2022 at his home at the age of 64.

Born in Dunlap to the late William Luther and Mildred Harvey Johnson, he attended Sequatchie County High School and worked in drywall installation. Luther was an avid NASCAR and Kansas City Chiefs fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Viva Johnson Sims; and brother, John Kelly Johnson.

He is survived by his sister, Kathie (Scott) Grissom; nieces, Mallorie Bailey, Robbidean (Ernest) Shuffield and Rebecca (Jerry) Moreland; brother, L.B. Johnson; aunt, Myrtle Faye Sutherland; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held Saturday, July 16 in the funeral home chapel with Joe Baily officiating.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.