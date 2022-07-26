Stanley Leon Wilson, age 56, of Dunlap, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022 at his residence.

Stanley was full of life. He was a logger by trade and took pride in the fact that all his logs were hand cut.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Margaret Hopkins Wilson; brothers, Ronnie and Michael Wilson; grandparents, Joe and Willie Ann Bowlin Wilson and Burl and Anna Ruth Smith Hopkins; along with several aunts and uncles.

Stanley is survived by his children, Ronnie Cole (Destiny) Wilson, Brittni (Randy) Nunley and Bobby (Holly) Parks; sisters, Anna (Greg) Hardin and Shauna Wilson; grandchildren, Saylor, Madi, Kinsley, Violet and Marley; nieces and nephews, Rex (Brooklyn) Walters, Jessica Walters, Jake Walters, Ronni Walters, Dedra Wilson and Kaci Wilson.

Funeral services were held Friday, July 22 in the funeral home chapel, followed by burial in Keener Hill Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.