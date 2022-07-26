Earl Zane Hill, 84, of Whitwell, Tennessee passed on July 22, 2022.

Earl was born to Nola and Ola “Peck” Hill on November 26, 1937, the seventh of eight children. He grew up in Rhea County, Tennessee with his five brothers and two sisters and graduated from Spring City High School in 1956. He attended East Tennessee State University, then later attended and graduated from Tennessee Technological University in 1966 with an accounting degree. Soon after college graduation, Earl became engaged to and married the love of his life, Jeanette Garner. He worked as an accountant for several years but eventually gave up the office life, bought a farm in Whitwell and became a full-time dairy farmer until December 1997.

Earl enjoyed quail hunting, coon hunting and fishing, but more than anything, he loved spending time on the farm with family and friends.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Nola and Ola; his brothers Ceaman, Kinard, Charles, Alvin and Dallas, his sisters Betty Purser and Bleakia Whitten; and his champion black and tan coon-hound, Silas.

Earl is survived by his wife Jeanette; son Brent; daughter-in-law, Maureen; and grandson, Kellen.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 27 at Whitwell First Baptist Church with Rev. Matthew Daniel officiating. Burial was in Red Hill Cemetery.

