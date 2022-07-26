Doyle Cribbs

Doyle Jerome Cribbs, age 61, of Dunlap, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Erlanger Sequatchie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, J.D. Cribbs, Sr. and Ellen Broom Cribbs; brothers, Jerry, Henry, Forrest, Horace, Bobby and Glen; nephew, Jeffrey Cribbs; and niece, Shelby Doughren.

He is survived by his wife, Arlisa Bell Cribbs; children, Charles Jerome (Kelly) Cribbs and Jessica Leanne Hickey; step-mother, Melanie Cribbs; siblings, J.D. (Marlene) Cribbs, Kathy (Roger) Lewis, Tresa (Allen) Corvincent and Anita Cribbs; grandchildren, Alathea Grace Wilkinson, Charles Taylor Cribbs and Elizabeth Danielle Cribbs; along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Sunday, July 24 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Jeff Smith officiating. Burial followed in Thans Chapel Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.