City eyes 5¢ property tax increase

The Dunlap City Commission approved the first reading of an ordinance, which, if passed, will raise the city property tax to 87.6 cents per $100 of assessed property. The increase is five cents. The vote came during the commission’s regular meeting on July 21.

Three approved readings are required, which are expected to take place in upcoming meetings. Dunlap Mayor Clint Huth said rising expenses were the main reason behind the ordinance. Among the largest increase is fuel, he noted.

