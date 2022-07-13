William “Bill” Rutledge

William “Bill” Harrison Rutledge, 82, of Gallatin, formerly of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Friday, July 8, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Jasper (W.J.) and Claudia Pickett Rutledge.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Evelyn Harvey Rutledge; children, Rickey Rutledge, Jerry (Sonja) Rutledge, Randy (Regina) Rutledge, Steve (Lisa) Rutledge and Christy Rutledge; sisters, Ethel (Paul) Powell, Eula Mae Hooper and Louise Rutledge; 10 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 12 in the funeral home chapel with Leonard Sutherland officiating. Burial followed in Davis Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.