State releases TCAP results

The Tennessee Department of Education has released TCAP, state testing, results for over 100 school systems. Sequatchie County results show work is needed but improvement is being made in several categories.

“We aren’t satisfied with the data we see,” said Director of Schools Sarai Pierce. “Even so, we value our teachers and the work they do. We believe our students are as capable as any. It takes more to be successful in life than a test score.”

