Ruth Stewart LeVan, 97, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Story Point Senior Living. She was a member of Red Bank Cumberland Presbyterian Church and was retired from REA Express where she worked 32 years, and the State of Tennessee where she worked 11 years. She loved genealogy, her family, photos, her pets, the beautiful Sequatchie Valley where she was raised and Chapel Hill Church and cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her parents, A.L. and Elizabeth Barker Stewart; husband, John R. LeVan; brother, Jim T. Stewart; sister, Mary Stewart Pickett; and nephews, James Albert Pickett and Stewart Pickett.

She is survived by her nieces, Jane P. Smith and Linda (Mike) Hargis; along with several great-nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held July 11 at Chapel Hill Cemetery with Bro. Keith Pickett officiating.

The family would like to thank Story Point Senior Living and Kindred Hospice for their wonderful care of Ruth.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.