Larry Farley, age 54, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022 at his home. He was of the Bap-tist Faith.

He was preceded in death by his father, T.J. Farley; step-father, Alvin Louallen; brother, Jimmy Far-ley; and sister, Angela Childress.

He is survived by his mother, Janie Louallen; two sisters, Yvonne (Billy) Powell, Whitwell, and Ma-rie (Bobby) Johnson; brother, Calvin Farley, Dunlap; several nieces and nephews.

A private family service was held with Pastor Roy Terry officiating.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.