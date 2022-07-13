Kristi Lynn Padgett Smith
Kristi Lynn Padgett Smith, 50, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her father, David Richard Padgett; grandmothers, Hazel Rollins and Inez Brown; and grandfathers, Alton Rollins and Richard Harrison Padgett
She is survived by her mother, Carol Padgett (Nolan Bradford); children, Ashley Brooke Wilson, Brandy Mashea Wilson and Robert Lee Neal; brothers, David Padgett and Cory Padgett; aunts, Gail (Rickey) Hales and Brenda (William) Parker; uncle, James “Will” Rollins; two grandchildren, Brandy Thurman and Bella; boyfriend, Marty Whittenburg; and several cousins.
Graveside services will be held in Whittenburg Family Cemetery on Friday July 15 at 4:00 p.m.
An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.
Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.