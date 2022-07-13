Kristi Lynn Padgett Smith, 50, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her father, David Richard Padgett; grandmothers, Hazel Rollins and Inez Brown; and grandfathers, Alton Rollins and Richard Harrison Padgett

She is survived by her mother, Carol Padgett (Nolan Bradford); children, Ashley Brooke Wilson, Brandy Mashea Wilson and Robert Lee Neal; brothers, David Padgett and Cory Padgett; aunts, Gail (Rickey) Hales and Brenda (William) Parker; uncle, James “Will” Rollins; two grandchildren, Brandy Thurman and Bella; boyfriend, Marty Whittenburg; and several cousins.

Graveside services will be held in Whittenburg Family Cemetery on Friday July 15 at 4:00 p.m.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.