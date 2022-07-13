Jeri Baldwin, age 57, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022 at her home. She attended Lee Baptist Church and Way of the Cross Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Baldwin.

She is survived by her mother, Rebecca Baldwin, Dunlap; twin sister, Judi Baldwin, Dunlap; neph-ew, Charles Baldwin Cobble, Hermitage, TN; service animal, Shakespeare; aunt, Alice Pearson; cousin, Michael Pearson; and special friend, Lisa Ledford.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 12 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Bill Wolfe officiat-ing. Burial was in Sequatchie Memorial Gardens Community Cemetery.

