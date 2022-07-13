Bobby Wayne Robertson, 75, of Whitwell, Tennessee passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022 at his residence. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Marines, having served from 1969-1972. He retired from Wheland Foundry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Aldridge and Mary Elzady Robertson Jackson; wife, Grace Marie Millican Robertson; daughter, Dana Marie Hicks; step-son, Charles Corfitzson; sister, Sherry Jackson-Epps; and brother, James Randall Jackson.

He is survived by his children, Bobbie Marie (Charles) Jones, Clayton Robertson and Sandy Marie (Johnny) Brogdon; siblings, Jerry (Teresa) Jackson, Wanda Jackson-Manning and Brenda Jackson; nine grandchildren, Ronnie (Jessica) Snow, Elizabeth (Michael) Presley, Bobbie Jo Rutledge, Josh Corfitz-son, David Long, Chad Blackmon, Codi Robertson, Brittni Robertson and Lance (Leah) Robertson; seven great-grandchildren, Logan Snow, Kierra Rutledge, Brody Robertson, Aiden Robertson, Chel-sea Blackmon, Damon Blackmon and Christian Blackmon; along with several nieces and nephews.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.