Michael Blair Swink, 52, of Dunlap, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. Michael Swink was born October 10, 1969 in Nashville, Tennessee.

He is survived by his companion, Linda Williams; son, Drew (Sasha) Swink of Cookeville; mother, Maggie Greene of Dunlap; father, Hunter (Shirley) Swink of Signal Mountain; brothers, Steve (Sheila) Swink of Ooltewah and Tommy (Megan) Swink of Mount Juliet; sister, Kathy Swink (Mary Brutovski) of Atlanta, Georgia; and grandchildren, Ryleigh and Sutton Swink.

He was preceded in death by his step-father, Ernest Greene; step-mother, Diane Swink; step-brothers, Jeff and Phillip Greene; and step-sister, Karen Coutts.

Michael was an avid outdoorsman, adventurer and family man. He was a talented, artistic person, which he passed on to his son and granddaughter. He would always greet you with a kind smile and warm welcome. Michael will be missed by many and will forever be known as “Pa Mike” to his girls.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 9 at 2:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 5149 East Valley Road, Dunlap.

Hooper Huddleston and Horner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. (931) 526-6111.

Share your thoughts and memories at www.hhhfunerals.com.