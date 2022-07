On July 1, 1972, the City of Dunlap’s police department officially began, with Avery Cagle serving as the first chief and only officer. Since then, with growth of the city in population and land size, the department has grown to 13 officers currently, reports Dunlap City Police (DCP) Chief Randy Phillips.

“They’re a hard working crew, serving our city,” Chief Phllips added.

For more see the July 7 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.