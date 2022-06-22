Wayne Maurice Cox, 69, of Cagle Mountain, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 at his residence. He was born in 1952 to Homer and Thelma Cagle Cox.

Wayne was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy. He worked many years as an EMT in Sequatchie and Marion counties, then went on to work in telecommunications for Hamilton County 911 where he retired as a sergeant and shift supervisor. He served 20-plus years as a commissioner for Cagle Fredonia Utility.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Thelma Cagle Cox

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Deborah Taylor Cox of Cagle Mountain.; son, Christopher (Melissa) Cox of Dunlap; daughters, Jamie (Luke) Heral of Crossville and Heather (Joshua) Knight of Soddy-Daisy; grandchildren, Kara (Aaron Grayson) Cox and Tanner (Chelsea) Cox of Dunlap, Lucas Heral, Leland Heral and Landon Heral of Crossville, Logan Sutherland and Olivia Sutherland of Soddy-Daisy, Alex (Hailie) Knight of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Logan Knight of Montevallo, Alabama; great-grandchildren, Gus, Maggie, Oaklynn, Gracelynn and Lakeleigh; sister, Angela (Ron) Gallihugh of Virginia Beach, Virginia; brother, Terry (Lora) Cox of Dunlap; nephew, Ronnie (Jennifer) Gallihugh of Burke, Virginia; along with numerous extended family and close friends.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, June 21 at Cagle – Mt. Pleasant Cemetery with Gary Hobbs officiating. No visitation was held.

Donations can be made in honor of Wayne to the EMS benevolent fund via Southeastern EMS Director’s Association, 1301 Riverfront Parkway, Suite 209, Chattanooga, TN 37402.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.