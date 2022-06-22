Melinda G. Clark, 69, of Lansing, Kansas, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at home. She was born January 19, 1953 in Jefferson City, Tennessee, the daughter of James P. and Elsie (Holmes) Grove.

In 1971, Melinda was selected Fairest of the Sequatchie County Fair, was her class salutatorian, and voted Most Likely to Succeed and Most Representative of her senior class.

On June 15, 1974, Melinda married the love of her life, Dennis K. Clark. He survives at the home. She is also survived by two sons, Douglas (Lisi) K. Clark of Oak Ridge and Darren J. Clark of Pensacola, Florida; a sister, Melissa (Gary) Knox of Hillsboro; and four grandchildren, Daniel, Joshua, James and Megan.

Melinda received a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics Education with honors from the University of Tennessee and a teaching certificate for grades 7 through 12 from the state of Kentucky. She taught pre-school in Schweinfurt Germany and Fort Knox, Kentucky.

As the wife and mother of an Army family for 48 years, she moved frequently, managed the home, and was recognized by the Armor community with the Order of St. Joan D’Arc. Plus, she was recognized as the community volunteer of the year in various communities overseas and in the U.S. across the years.

She was active in the Protestant Women of the Chapel, Precept Bible Studies, Vacation Bible Schools and Sunday School programs at Pioneer Chapel. Melinda is best remembered by the number of people she has led to the Lord and the thousands of letters of encouragement she has written across the years.

Fort Leavenworth Protestant Chapel hosted a Celebration of Life for Melinda on Saturday, June 18 at Pioneer Chapel.

A funeral service was held Monday, June 20 at the funeral home. Burial followed at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Precept Ministries International.

R.L. Leintz Funeral Home of Leavenworth, Kansas was in charge of arrangements.