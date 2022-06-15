June Elain Williams Zumstein

June Elaine Williams Zumstein, age 95, of Crossville, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022. She was of the Seventh-day Adventist faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Zumstein, Sr.; and sons, Thomas and Randall Zumstein.

She is survived by her son, Louis (Linda Faye) “Larry” Zumstein, Jr.; daughter, Marrie (Dwayne) Crawford; grandchildren, Holly Ferree, Heather Doak, Apryle Bryan, David Walters, Thomas Zumstein and Lauren Zumstein; and great-grandchildren, Madelyn Bryan, Allyson Bryan, Ethan Walters, Andrew Walters and Joshua Ferree.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, June 14 at Thans Chapel Cemetery. No visitation was held at the funeral home.

