Christopher Calvin Brownlow, age 52, of Dunlap, passed away June 8, 2022 at his home.

He was a member of Shenandoah Farms Baptist Church and Front Royal, VA. Christopher was a member of Cagle Mountain Volunteer Fire Department and Disabled American Veterans.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Anne Brownlow; and cousin, Bentley Brownlow.

He is survived by his wife, Heather Brownlow; sons, C.J. Brownlow, Christian (Harlee) Brownlow, and Colin Brownlow; step-daughter, Savannah Morris; father, Calvin (April) Brownlow; sister, Tammy (Mickell) Lee; brother, James (Elizabeth) Brownlow; nieces and nephews, Laci Hartley, Dylan Lee, Skylar Brownlow, Savannah Brownlow, Austin Brownlow, Katelyn Brownlow, Cara Brownlow and Ellis Brownlow; great-niece and nephew, Hunter Hartley and Heather Hartley; uncle, Kenneth Brownlow; and numerous cousins.

A private family service will be held at a later date. No visitation was held.

Donations can be made to DAV.org or DAV, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250.

Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.