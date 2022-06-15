Bradford reaches top in tri-state

“Carter was down there running when I got here at the start of the game, and he’s still running,” said a fan leaving a Sequatchie County High School baseball game during the season. The SCHS baseball field overlooks the track where athletes put in long hours of training, and the fan was referring to Carter Bradford, one of the most accomplished athletes ever for the school.

A two-time state champion on the track, Bradford’s honors grew last week. He was recognized as the Mickey Haddock Boys’ Cross Country award winner at the Chattanooga Times Free Press Best of Preps ceremony June 8.

For more see the June 16 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.