Two Cane Creek Falls rescues in four days

On May 30 and June 2, Piney and Dunlap volunteer fire departments assisted with rescues at Cane Creek Falls inside Fall Creek Falls State Park. Both incidents involved someone jumping off of Cane Creek Falls.

The most recent happened when a 17-year-old male dove off of Cane Creek Falls approximately 85 feet into the swimming hole below, reported Piney Volunteer Fire Department. Around 10:45 a.m. it was reported the juvenile received severe but not life threatening injuries. He was transported by the Van Buren County EMS for treatment.

For more see the June 9 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.