Sue Arms Brown, 79, of Dunlap, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Trenton, Georgia.

She was born October 2, 1942 to the late Ed and Mildred Arms in Chattanooga. Ms. Brown was of the Baptist faith and lived on Cagle Mountain in Dunlap, worked in retail sales, and loved working in the yard with her flowers, gardening, and mowing the lawn. She also loved playing and loving her pets and family get-togethers. She was so proud and loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Arms; and son, Rem Hunt.

Survivors include her partner of 32 years, Charles; daughters, Tamara Hunt and Lysa (Eric) Scealf; sons, Corky Brown and Joe (Kim) Brown; 15 grandchildren (including their spouses); 16 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

In loving memory. We will miss you with all our hearts. See you in heaven!

A celebration of life was held Sunday, June 5 in Wildwood Georgia.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at ryanfuneralhome.net. Arrangements are entrusted to Ryan Funeral Home and Crematory of Trenton.