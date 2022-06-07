Higdon, TTU students find rare species

Emmalee Higdon, a Sequatchie County High School graduate, was part of a team of Tennessee Tech University students discovering a rare plant species in-state, TTU announced.

The discovery took place in a wooded area surrounding the Appalachian Center for Craft, Tech’s satellite campus in Smithville, west of Sparta.

Higdon collected the plant to deposit in the Hollister Herbarium, Tech’s museum that houses nearly 40,000 plant specimens for scientific study.

