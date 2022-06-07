George Millican, age 74, of Whitwell, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022 at his residence. He was a member of Cartwright First Baptist Church. He was a Veteran of the US Army and was employed at Wheland Foundary for 30 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Grady and Minnie Walker Millican; 3 sister and 3 brothers.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jamie Bowman Millican; sons, Jim Lewis and Tim (Camilla) Lewis; grandchildren, TJ (Ansley) Lewis, Elizabeth Lewis and Scott Lewis; great-grandchildren, Maeve Lewis and Adler Lewis along with several nieces, nephews and furry and feathered friends.

A memorial service was held Thursday, June 2 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Darrell Evans officiating.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.