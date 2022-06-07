Alva “Susie” Hudson, age 67, of Dunlap, passed away Sunday morning, June 5, 2022 at her home. She was of the Church of God faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Lois Nichols; and two brothers, Franklin York and Jimmy Dean Nichols.

She is survived by two daughters, Patricia Hawkins and Cathy (Jerry) Morten, Dunlap; four grandchildren, Latoshia Smith, Brittni Holloway, Jerrod Smith and Austin Holloway; five great-grandsons; two sisters, Wanda (David) Beard and Linda York; brother, James (Dara) Nichols; and several nieces and nephews.

No visitation or service was held.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.