Randall (Randy) “Hammer” Sims, 74, of Dunlap, Tennessee died peacefully with his wife by his side on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

He was born June 21, 1947 in Dunlap, the youngest son of Ralph Smith Sims and Louise Land Sims. He was a 1966 graduate of Sequatchie County High School. Randy served in the US Army from August 7, 1969 to July 23, 1971 where he received National Defense Service Medal and also Expert (Rifle M-16) and Sharpshooter (Rifle M-14) medals.

Randy drove a truck for approximately 50 years. He and his brother, Lloyd, were partners in L & R Timber trucking company. He was still trucking up until his illness by David Minnear Logging. His goal was to continue trucking until he was 80 years old but God had other plans.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Louise Land Sims; sister-in-law, Gail Denney

Left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 27 years, Pam; daughter, Randi (Casey) Strader; brother, Lloyd (Linda) Sims; mother-in-law, Alice Holland; grandchildren, Madison and Jakob; brothers-in-law, Ray (Deborah) Payne and Terry Denney; sisters-in-law, Sue Trujillo and Diane Ables; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends; and furry sidekick, Bella Louise.

A Celebration of Life was held Sunday, May 29, in the funeral home chapel with nephews Doyle Allen and Joseph Sims, and Bro. Shane Nivens officiating. Burial with full military honors provided by Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard followed in Cordell Cemetery. Those serving as pallbearers were Joseph, Dylan and Daniel Sims, Ray Payne, David and Michael Minnear.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network or Bledsoe County Cancer Care Team.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.