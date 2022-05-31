Gina Marie Ranallo Bodnar, age 59, of Dunlap, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. She was of the Catholic faith.

Gina was employed for the last seven years at Mann-Hummel. She was a 22-year resident of Dunlap where she was loved by everyone who knew her and was often affectionately referred to as “Mama G”. Gina loved life, had a beautiful soul and a smile that lit up the world. She was the most loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and June Kirkendoll Ranallo; brother, Michael and Carmen Ranallo; and sister, Tina Puleo.

She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Alan Bodnar; children, Anna (Timmy) McDaniel, John (Rachel) Davenport and Danielle Bodnar; nine grandchildren, Nicholas Bregitzer, Natalie Bregitzer, Elaina Davenport, Adriana Davenport, Anthony Davenport, Timothy McDaniel, Jr., Ethan McDaniel, Layla McDaniel and Emma Grace Childers; several nieces, nephews and special friends.

Funeral services were held Saturday, May 28 in the funeral home chapel with burial in Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens.

Memorial donations can be given to the funeral home to support the annual Give A Kid A Chance Day.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

