Emily Beavers, a rising junior in the MTSU Fermentation Science program, is the second recipient of the Brewing Education Scholarship awarded by Athens, Georgia-based Terrapin Brewing Co.

Beavers, 20, who is from Dunlap, recently learned she would be the 2022 beneficiary of a $10,000 award during a Zoom session with Terrapin and MTSU representatives.

