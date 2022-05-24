Ruth Diane Fair Fleming, 62, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 16, 2022. She was a member of Jacobs Tent Church in Cleveland, Tennessee and Home fellowship.

Ruth’s name means “friend” and she never met a stranger. She had a natural talent of getting people to open up to her and leading them to the Lord. She cared for everyone. Her message that she would like to leave is that she loved all and would want everyone to know the Lord. She loved her grand-children and all babies.

She is preceded in death by her twin daughters, Hannah Grace and Havalah Faith Fleming; and mother-in-law, Jacquelin Kirk Fleming.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Fleming; parents, Arnold and Sue Fair; children, Rachel Dianna (Larry) Guess, Robert David Fleming, Samuel Christopher (Amber) Fleming, Sarah Catherine (Isaac) Lewan, Joshua Caleb (Liya) Fleming and Julia Elisabeth Fleming; siblings, Timothy David (Deb) Fair, Joseph Daniel Fair and Rebecca (Beau) Baez; father-in-law, Robert H. Fleming, Sr.; five grandchildren, Lilliana Guess, Margaret “Maggie” Fleming, Hope Joshuavna Fleming, Levi James Fleming and Hannah Marie Lewan; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Thursday, May 19 in the funeral home chapel, followed by a private bur-ial.

