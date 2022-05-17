Robert “Bobby” Key, 77, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Friday, May 13, 2022 at his home.

He was a member of Ewtonville Baptist Church, retired from Browne Laboratory, and was a huge Tennessee Vols Fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Braska and Aileen Key; sister, Ella Mae Panter; and broth-er, Jimmy Key.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Key; daughters, Laura (Andy) Thomas of Blue Ridge, Georgia, Lynn (Keith) Richie of Alabama, and Rena (David) Chandler of Dunlap; sons, Jimmie (Martha) Hyder, John W. (Christina) Smith, and Randy (Jenny) Smith, all of Dunlap; sister, Mary (Ted) Marcum, Maryville; brother, Barry Key, Cleveland; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Monday, May 16 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Brian Kearns and Minister Keith Richie officiating. Burial was in Sequatchie Memorial Gardens Community Cemetery with military honors provided by Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.