Cynthia Sanders

Cynthia Denise Sanders, 59, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Friday, May 13, 2022.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved to be outside and building fires. Cindy was always there for anyone who needed her and loved going to work and seeing her customers.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Monroe and Virginia Cane; and her brothers, Donald and Michael Cane.

She is survived by her husband, Phillip Sanders; children, Charles Sanders (Nikki), and Rebecca Fiske (Michael); brother, Darrell Cane (Tami); grandchildren, Adrianna Fiske, Makayla Fiske, Olivia Sanders, and Lincoln Sanders; along with several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, May 17 in the funeral home chapel.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.