Cecil Birt Moore, 56, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Monday, May 9, 2022.

He enjoyed fishing and hanging out with his friends. Cecil loved his little dog, Jessie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Birt and Margie Moore; brother, Steve McNabb; grandpar-ents, Mary and Hugh Layton; and several uncles.

Survivors are his sisters, Cathy Morten (Jerry), Connie Slatton (Randel) and Susan Tanner (Charles); brother, Ronnie Moore; several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences and memories can be shared at www.williamsonandsons.com.

Arrangements are by Williamson and Sons Funeral Home, 8852 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy, TN 37379.