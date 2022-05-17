Alanna Brooke Basham, daughter of Kailynn Basham, crossed over the Rainbow Bridge to her big sister, Amara, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her big sister, Amara Gannaway; great-grandfather, Joe Basham; and aunt, Tamara Jones.

She is survived by her mother, Kailynn Basham; grandparents, Denise Tate (Roy Harris) and Donny (Christi) Basham; great-grandparents, Johnny Tate, Mary Penley, William Penley and Kathy Basham; aunt, Kylee Basham; uncles, Dylan and Jordan Campbell; along with several great aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 18 in the funeral home chapel with Levi Taylor officiating. Burial followed in Thans Chapel Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.