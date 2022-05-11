Rueben Earl Batten, 76, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022 at his residence. He was a Veteran of the US Army serving in Vietnam and the Gulf War.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Blanche Price Batten; and five siblings.

He is survived by his wife, Tina Batten; children, Traci (Nick) Davis, Terry Batten and Michelle Bat-ten; siblings, Jack Batten, Peggy Batten and “Speed” Batten; granddaughter, Samantha Davis and four other grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.

No service or visitation was held.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.