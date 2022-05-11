Robert Lyon Jones, Jr., 69, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Friday, April 29, 2022 at his residence.

Bob was owner of Woodbridge Auto Repair in Rossville, Georgia and had also been an owner of Major Auto Parts and Repair and Exxon, both in East Ridge.

Bob grew up in Murfreesboro and attended Middle Tennessee State University, graduating with a major in Chemistry. He was an accomplished Eagle Scout and a member of the 1970 Tennessee State Championship High School Football team (Central High School in Murfreesboro).

Throughout his life, he enjoyed sailing Hobie cats, scuba diving, traveling, grilling BBQ and 4-wheeling.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert L. and Mary Louise Meredith Jones; grandparents, Horace G. and Mary Jones and Joe A. and Elsie Meredith; brother, Richard Jones; and niece, Stephanie Clark.

He is survived by his children, Spencer Jones (Tak), Katherine Jones and Kelsay Jones-Heathington (Ken); sisters, Ann Clark (Allen) and Lucy Jones; several grandchildren and nephews; and former wife, Sharon Walker.

A memorial service will be held Friday, May 13 at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Lanny Tate officiating. Family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until time of service.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.