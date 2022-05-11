Robert “Bob” Sallings, 65, of Dunlap, Tennessee, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022 at his home.

He was a member of Dunlap church of Christ. He loved music and fishing. Bob installed insulation and was a member of the Bowling Green 31 W insulation union. He was a people person and enjoyed talking and meeting new people.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Betty Sallings; and sisters, Brenda Sallings Knight and Linda Faye Sallings Craig.

He is survived by Carolyn Layman, Dunlap; son, Kenneth Wayne Sallings, Florida; two granddaughters, Abbigale Sallings and Katlyn Sallings; brothers, Barry (LouAnn) Sallings, Dunlap, and Danny (Valorie) Moore; very special friend, George Farley; Arrietta Layman, Donna (Gary) Layman Henry, Tim (Tammy) Layman, Freddy Layman, Sheila Presto, and several other family members.

Services were held Monday, May 9 in the funeral home chapel.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap