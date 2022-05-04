Robert Lyon Jones, age 69, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Friday, April 29, 2022 at his residence. He was a retired auto repair shop owner.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert L. and Mary Louise Meredith Jones; and brother, Richard Jones.

He is survived by his children, Spencer Clayton Jones (Tak), Katie Jones and Kelsay Jones Heathington; former wife, Sharon Walker; sisters, Lucy Jones and Ann Clark (Allen); beloved dogs, Cooper and Kiper; eight grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Friday, May 13 at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Lanny Tate officiating. Family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until time of service.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.