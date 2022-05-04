Charlotte “Sharkie” Euvene Nance Hudson, age 63, of Signal Mountain, Tennessee passed away Monday, May 2, 2022 at her residence. She attended Lone Oak Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Eugene Nance

She is survived by her mother, Louise Davis Nance; son, James Donald “Kenneth” Hudson; four grandchildren, Destiny Nicole Hudson, Faith Bishop, Wyatt Vincent, and Phyllis Bishop; great-granddaughter, Angel Grace Hudson.

No service or visitation will be held.

Arrangements by Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center.