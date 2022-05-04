Brandon Lee Boston, age 37, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Monday April 25, 2022. He was of the Baptist faith and attended Hopewell Road Baptist Church.

Brandon was a loving father, son, and brother. He was employed by Gear Staffing as a traveling electrician and was an avid Tennessee Vols and Atlanta Braves fan.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lavaughn Boston, Bigah Holland, Berlene and Toby Pursley.

He is survived by his daughter, Teaunna Boston; two sons, Tayven Boston and River, all of Dunlap; parents, Doug (Joyce) Boston, Sr. of Maryville and Darlene (Danny) Hendon of Graysville; brother, Doug (Trish) Boston, Jr. of Dunlap; grandparent, Mary Boston of Dunlap; special friend, Sherry Taylor; mothers of children, Rachel Downum and Tara Tate; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services were held Thursday, April 28 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Justin Howard officiating. Burial was in Collier Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.