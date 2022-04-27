Johnny Lee Carter, 48, of Lewis Chapel Mountain, Graysville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at his home on April 10, 2022.

He was born on May 15, 1973 in Lima, Ohio. He was a very loving father, son and brother. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed spending time outdoors with activities, including 4-wheeling, fishing, camping and metal detecting. When he was unable to go outdoors, you could catch him watching college football. He was an Alabama Crimson Tide fan.

Johnny is preceded in death by his grandparents, Sam and Ailene Carter, and John and Allie Carlisle.

He is survived by his parents, John and Mary Carter; son, Adam Lee Carter; brother, Michael Carter; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Funeral services were held Thursday, April 14 in the funeral home chapel. Interment was in Shubird Cemetery on Lewis Chapel Mountain.

Condolences and memories can be shared on www.williamsonandsons.com.

Arrangements were made by Williamson and Sons Funeral Home in Soddy Daisy.