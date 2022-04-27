Betty Lou Spangler, 79, of Signal Mountain, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord, April 24, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, sisters, and brothers; first husband, Paul Schwiger; son, Timothy Allen Schwiger; granddaughter, Julie Ann Schwiger; great-grandson, Dylan Gage Griswold; step-son, David Spangler; step-daughter, Paula Ann Schwiger Maxwell.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Spangler and their beloved dog, Henry; daughters, April (Joel) Humble, and Gail Schwiger; step-sons, Paul (Miranda) Schwiger, and David (Naomi) Schwiger; step-daughters, Bobbie Sue Pell, and Sonja (Anthony) Sanders; 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; sister, Opal Sue (Bill) Blair, Nashville; several nieces and nephews. Family would like to extend a special thank you to Hearth Hospice.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, April 27 at noon in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Danny Ledford officiating. Burial was in Chattanooga Memorial Park.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home, 50 May Road, Dunlap.