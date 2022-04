Leading the Sequatchie County High School Class of 2022 Top 10 as valedictorian is Autumn Sims. Others earning the Top 10 distinction are, in order, Hope Boynton, Hallie Barger, Channah Davidson, Tanner Land, Carter Bradford, Hadley Smith, Abigail Bragg, Serenity Atchley, and Jeremiah Reiss-Sherwood.

