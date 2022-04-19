Cynthia Mary Scott Ermy

Cynthia “Cindy” Mary Scott Ermy, 66, of Crestview, Florida, passed away tragically on Thurs-day, April 14, 2022. She was of the Catholic faith.

Cindy was a loving wife, mother and Mimi. Her husband, Anthony, was the love of her life and they loved to dance in the middle of the kitchen. She was a former hairdresser. She loved nature, gardening, flowers, cars, journaling, crafting, animals, water, the beach and working on projects. She loved to cook, bake, serve and host friends and family in her home.

Cindy never met a stranger and always had a huge impact on everyone she met. She had a way of making you slow down, sit under a tree, touch the leaves and enjoy life. Everything with Cindy was always an adventure! She was the definition of when you see a weed, she sees a flower. She was very animated and loved haunted houses and ghost stories. She loved Christmas and you would often hear her singing Christmas songs in the middle of June.

She taught her girls how to be very independent women. She would always pray over her children as she was a very spiritual and positive woman. Cindy was a woman who thought outside the box and never followed instructions. Most importantly, Cindy always accepted everyone as they were and would lend a hand to anyone in need.

She was preceded in death by her parents, David Lee and Shirley Broy Scott; and sister, Theresa Richmond.

She is survived by her loving husband, Anthony Ermy; children, Michelle (Lenny) Williams, Jennifer “Jen” (Ron) Harris, Michael Ermy, Daniel (Lindsay) Ermy and Ashley (Karl) Scaggs; sister, Scher-rie (Ronald) Susano; mother-in-law, Dorothy Ermy; sisters-in-law, Judy (Jim) Ordway and Maria Ermy (Tim) DelVecchio; eight grandchildren, Britney (Mark) Patel, Kayla Harris, Jacob Williams, Richard Harris, Leah Scaggs, Ciara Scaggs, Jordan Scaggs and Randsli Mae Ermy; three great-grandchildren, Caleb, Mark and Aubrey Patel; several nieces and nephews and many others that she considered her family and friends.

A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, April 21 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Crestview Florida.

Cindy wrote the following poem that her family would like to share: “Somewhere people can speak with passion, a circle of hands will be open to receive us. Eyes will lift up as we enter, voices will celebrate our own power together. Community strength to get done the work that needs to be done, arms to hold us when we falter…a circle of healing…a circle of friends.”

To say that Cindy was a truly remarkable woman is an understatement. She will be dearly missed by her family, but they will hold tight to the memories they have made.

