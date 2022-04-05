Opal Lovene Harris Rankin, 88, of Whitwell, Tennessee passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022 at her residence. She attended Daus Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Abbie Higgins Harris; husband, Harry Rankin; son, Rick Rankin; and siblings, Thomas Harris, Dean Smith, Mary Griffith, Wilma Bell and David Harris.

She is survived by her sister, Georgia Meenken; grandson, Ricky Rankin; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Sunday, April 3 at Whitwell Memorial Cemetery.

