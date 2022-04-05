Miranda Sanders

Miranda Lenea Sanders, 30, of Whitwell, Tennessee passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, William and Loraine Sanders; grandmother, Velma Coppinger; uncle, Steve “Uncle Heavy” French; aunt, Susan Benjamin; and cousin, Brandi Andes.

She is survived by her children, Tessa, JayLee and Bryson Shrum; parents, Randall “Troy” (Angel) Sanders and Erica (Michael) French Thomas; boyfriend, Jason Shrum; siblings, Caleb French, Keshia French, Dustin (Brittany) Sanders, Katina (Billy) Gholston, Troy (Robin) Sanders and Dylan Sanders; her grandparents, Jim and Judy French and Patricia Campbell; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral services were held Monday, April 4 in the funeral home chapel. Burial followed in Collier Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.