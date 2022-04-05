Johnny Joe Healan, 70, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Friday, April 1, 2022 at his residence.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Matthew Charles Healan and Lena Haynes Kilgore; and brother, Donnie Roger Healan.

He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Healan Binney; sister, Pama Kilgore (Allen Davis); and several nieces and nephews.

A private burial was held at Collier Cemetery. No visitation was held.

