Charles “Chucky” Austin

Charles Owen “Chucky” Austin, 67, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Jean Wallace Austin; sister, Gay Brown; son, Jacob Tate; nephew, Benny Christian; niece, Christy Christian; great-niece, Brook Christian; and brother-in-law, Don Moore.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Diane Farmer Austin; son, Cory Austin; daughter, Leslie Tate (Eric Keener); granddaughter, Davanee Rogers; sister, Leann Moore; brother-in-law, Barry Brown; nephew, Donnie Moore; niece, Carrie (Jeff) Johnson; and great-niece, Shayla Johnson.

Graveside services were held Friday, April 1 at Red Hill Cemetery with Keith Cartwright officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Garrett Barker, Griffin Barker, Bobby Griswold, Jeff Talley, F.P. McDonough and Wayne Reece.

Donations can be made to your favorite charity.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.