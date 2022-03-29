| logout
FCCLA students receive multiple honors
Sequatchie County High School was well represented at the Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) State Leadership Conference in Gatlinburg, said teacher and sponsor Kate Sanders.
“Students competed in a wide variety of events against students across the state,” Sanders explained. “Students have been collecting research, creating materials, and presenting their projects since September.”
