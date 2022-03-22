 Skip to content

Peggy Hunt Ownby

Peggy Hunt Ownby, 61, of Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022 at her residence. 

She was preceded in death by her father, John Hunt; and sisters, Jan Hunt and Carol Lombardi.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis Larry Ownby; mother, Louise Hunt; children, Luke, Sarah, Rachael and Carly Ownby; four step-children, Vyasa and Caitanya Ownby, Elisha (Jason) Core and Gabrielle Morgan; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild due in June.

No services or visitation was held. 

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.

