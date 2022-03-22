Janet Seifried Johnson

Janet Yvonne Seifried Johnson, 89, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022 at her residence.

She was a member of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church and worked as the office manager at Dunlap Stone for 35 years. She loved flowers, bird watching, traveling and reading.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Laura Elizabeth Anderson Seifried; husband, Buford Johnson; son, Jason Johnson; and sister, Isabelle “Pepper” Johnson.

She is survived by her daughter, Jolene Williamson; brother, Bill Seifried; grandchildren, Heather (Barry) Campbell, Scott (Sunshine) Williamson and Angie (Corey) Morrow; great-grandchildren, Haile (Alex) Myers, Mabrey Williamson, Austin Morrow, Ensley (Payton) Russell, James Clark and Kendyl Morrow; and several nieces, nephews and additional family members that loved her.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, March 25 at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Jared Wood officiating. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Cemetery.

Family will receive friends Friday from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.